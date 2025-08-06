Frontier reboots OSR scheme with new cover for companion crops

Growers looking to plant oilseed rape (OSR) for harvest 2026 have fresh backing from Frontier Agriculture, as its pioneering de-risking scheme reopens — now with expanded support for companion cropping.

Originally launched in 2024, the agronomy firm's programme allows farmers to pay only for OSR seed that successfully establishes during the critical early period.

This year, recognising new challenges faced by growers, the scheme has evolved to cover companion crops too — offering vital financial protection at a time of increased risk.

“This comes following the recent closure of the government’s Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme,” said Jim Knightbraid, sustainability manager at Frontier. “Which historically awarded payments for companion cropping under the IPM3 action.

“This was an important incentive for growers who wanted to include oilseed rape in the rotation, as companion crops can be a valuable tool for aiding establishment in the ongoing fight against cabbage stem flea beetle.”

Without SFI support, Frontier’s agronomy and sustainability teams recognised that growers might face additional barriers to establishing a successful OSR crop — a concern the company is addressing directly through its updated scheme.

Mr Knightbraid continued: “We want to ensure our customers are able to make the most of the strong market opportunities that are available, and to do that, oilseed rape needs to be a commercially sustainable option on farm.

“Our unique position in the market means we can widen our offer of support to fill that funding gap for companion cropping – it’s the right thing to do to ensure growers have access to the solutions they need.”

Estimated savings include approximately £90/ha on OSR seed and £33/ha on companion crop seed, offering significant upfront cost relief and lowering financial risk.

In 2024, more than 3,300 hectares were entered into the scheme, with only 3.9% of enrolled hectares failing to establish.

Around 10% of growers submitted claims, receiving full seed cost coverage — reinforcing the scheme’s effectiveness in providing financial security.

As before, the programme includes direct access to advice from Frontier’s experts across agronomy, environmental crop management, and grain marketing.

“Oilseed rape is an important part of the rotation, but it is a crop that needs careful, considered management if it’s to succeed,” said Mr Knightbraid.

“We want to ensure growers are supported as much as possible in terms of being able to access practical, on-farm expertise too.”

What's included in the expanded offer for 2026?

• No upfront seed cost for both OSR and companion crops

• Free seed for any hectares failing to establish by 31st October 2025

• Deferred payment — 12 months after delivery for successful crops

• Choice of top-performing hybrid double low OSR and companion crop varieties

• Flexible marketing and pricing options

• Non-defaultable produce-of-area contract

• Potential to upgrade into a sustainability-focused, privately funded programme

Participants will be offered tailored advice on variety selection, establishment techniques, input strategies, and market positioning.

In addition to the de-risking programme, Frontier is involved in the OSR Reboot initiative — a cross-industry effort to revitalise sustainable OSR growing in the UK.