Frontier unveils new contract to slash risk of growing OSR

Frontier Agriculture has announced a new contract that is set to remove much of the financial risk associated with growing oilseed rape.

The firm's oilseed rape de-risking partnership is an exclusive offer that ensures growers who fulfil certain contract requirements only pay for OSR seed that survives the key establishment window.

Oilseed rape remains a profitable break crop for UK growers, but its success is heavily dependent on good establishment.

This has become increasingly challenging in recent seasons given the impact of difficult weather and continued threats such as cabbage stem flea beetle.

Frontier's seed director, Sam Brooke, said: “Through our de-risking model, we hope farmers can make the most of strong market opportunities for oilseed rape without having to bear the financial burden in a scenario where the crop fails.”

Under the scheme, the grain marketing business will defer the payment on oilseed rape and accompanying companion crop seed until September 2025, as long as orders are placed before September 2024.

For any oilseed rape that fails to establish by 31 October, the seed cost will be entirely waived, or partially if only some of the crop fails.

The scheme includes market-leading hybrid options, with eligible varieties including LG Adeline, Murray, LG Wagner, Matrix CL and Crocodile.

Frontier's seed business development manager, Jim Knightbraid explained more: “With the deferred payment, growers will benefit from an upfront cost saving of approximately £90/ha on any of the seed, plus £33/ha on the accompanying companion crop.”

Any grower using Frontier’s agronomy services is eligible for the contract, including new customers and those who only use it for the oilseed rape crop.

A condition of the contract is that growers must sow an approved Kings Crops companion crop alongside their oilseed rape.

Mr Knightbraid added: “We are confident that companion crops have a positive role to play in the establishment of oilseed rape.

"Additionally, a payment of £55/ha is available for companion cropping under the IPM3 action of the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

"This funding provides an additional buffer against the cost of establishing oilseed rape.”

Growers interested in the de-risking partnership can commit via their Frontier farm trader or agronomist, or express interest by calling 01522 860000.