Fuel protests bring Northern Ireland to halt as farm cost pressures intensify

Major routes across Northern Ireland were brought to a standstill on Tuesday as farmers and hauliers staged co-ordinated fuel protests, warning that soaring diesel costs are pushing some businesses to breaking point.

The demonstrations, which began at 2pm (14 April), saw convoys of tractors and lorries move slowly along key routes to highlight rising fuel prices and tightening farm margins.

Police intervened during the action, issuing fixed penalty notices for traffic offences and cautioning some individuals for public order breaches as they sought to balance safety with the right to protest.

For many involved, the disruption underscored the mounting pressure on farm businesses already dealing with high input costs.

Stephen McKeown, who joined a protest at Ballygawley in County Tyrone, told the BBC he would have preferred to be working but felt compelled to take part, citing rising costs and frustration over public spending priorities.

In County Down, beef farmer Martin Downey illustrated the scale of the strain, saying he cycled to a protest on the A1 because he could not afford to fuel his tractor.

Slow-moving convoys caused disruption on major routes including the Sydenham Bypass, Westlink, M2, A1, A4 and A5, as well as the A6 at Toome, with vehicles travelling together to maximise visibility.

The protests follow similar demonstrations in the Republic of Ireland, where action has intensified pressure on fuel supplies. In response, the Irish government has introduced a €505m (£440m) support package aimed at easing costs for farmers, hauliers and other fuel-dependent sectors.

Fuel prices have risen sharply in recent months, adding further strain to already tight margins. Red diesel has climbed above £1.20/litre, while road diesel has increased by around 30–40% to roughly 180p/litre in Northern Ireland and close to £2/litre in parts of Britain.

The impact is already being felt across the sector. Many farm businesses are facing a growing financial squeeze, as global energy market instability — including tensions involving Iran — continues to push up both fuel and fertiliser costs.

Rising input costs are hitting margins across both arable and livestock sectors, particularly during key periods such as spring fieldwork and lambing.

Analysis by Andersons highlights the scale of the pressure, with agricultural input inflation (“agflation”) reaching 7.6% in March 2026 — well above general inflation (3.0%) and food inflation (3.2%).

At the same time, farm output prices have fallen by 6.5% year-on-year, leaving producers squeezed between rising costs and weakening returns.

Analysts warn that without intervention, sustained high fuel costs could begin to affect on-farm activity, potentially leading to delayed operations and reduced fieldwork in the months ahead.

There are also growing concerns the protests could spread across the UK, as farmers and hauliers in other regions face similar cost pressures, raising the prospect of wider disruption in the weeks ahead.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said its response was proportionate and aimed at protecting infrastructure while allowing lawful protest.

Chief Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “The right to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly are fundamental human rights which are protected in law and allow individuals to engage in peaceful protest.

“However, these rights are balanced by the need to uphold the rights of others, protect public health and safety, minimise disruption to normal life and by the need to prevent and detect crime.”

He added that footage from the protests will be reviewed, with further prosecutions possible where offences are identified.