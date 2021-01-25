Fundraiser for family after fifth of herd tests bTB positive

Thousands of pounds have been raised for a farming family after a fifth of their herd tested positive for bovine TB, leaving them facing financial collapse.

Fred and Debbie Harvey, along with their son Jack, run a small dairy farm in Lanivet, Cornwall with 125 milking cows.

Earlier this month the farm undertook bovine TB tests which showed that 25 cows had tested positive.

This means a fifth of the family's entire herd will now be slaughtered for disease control purposes.

Three of the cows were due to calve in the next few weeks, and the family say they will lose 700-800 litres of milk a day at 28 pence a litre.

The government will pay out some compensation, but the Harveys fear this will not cover the farm's continued survival.

In another 60 days time the family will have to go through bovine TB testing again.

A GoFundMe page was launched last week which has managed to raise over £4,500 as of Monday 25 January.

"Hopefully we will find a solution, but if we can't find the income it is set that we will have to sell our family farm and home," Debbie Harvey said on the page.

"I have lived here since I got married 23 years ago, Fred and Jack have lived here all their life and in 1 quick TB test we are set to lose it all.

"We will be at least £6,000 a month short of income because we can’t restock for a minimum of 2 months and yet our investment still needs to be paid for and the cows need to be fed and looked after," she said.

Any money donated would be used to help the family get through the next 60 days and for them to buy more cows.

"When I see my husband and son work 7 days a week in all weathers for not a lot of money, and then we get hit with the worst news ever in our lifetime," Debbie said.

"It’s not something I would wish anyone to go through what we are as a family right now."