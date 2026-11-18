Shooting organisations warn new licensing rules could threaten rural jobs, businesses and conservation

The future of gamebird shooting in England could become clearer by March 2027, as ministers prepare to consider evidence that may lead to new licensing requirements.

Defra officials have indicated that findings from a major review of gamebird rearing, release and shooting are expected to reach ministers by spring, according to the Countryside Alliance.

The development follows a government call for evidence which closed on 1 November, attracting more than 35,000 responses.

At a recent meeting involving rural organisations and groups opposed to shooting, Defra officials outlined the anticipated timetable for the review.

The department is also commissioning an independent economic assessment of the gamebird sector to better understand its contribution to rural businesses and communities.

Both assessments will help inform ministers as they consider whether to introduce additional regulation, including possible licensing requirements, or maintain existing arrangements.

If ministers decide to pursue licensing, a formal public consultation could follow in 2027.

The Countryside Alliance has warned that wider licensing could have serious consequences for shooting businesses, rural employment and conservation activities.

Roger Seddon, shooting campaign manager at the organisation, said: "Proposals to license and therefore ban gamebird shooting and release are one step closer."

He added: "If the government steams on with its proposals, we are looking at a full consultation next year."

The organisation fears that additional restrictions could place financial and administrative pressures on shoots and the wider rural economy.

Farmers and landowners who operate shooting enterprises, lease shooting rights or provide services to the sector could also face uncertainty over future business arrangements.

The Countryside Alliance points to existing licensing requirements affecting gamebird releases near protected wildlife sites as evidence of the potential difficulties of a wider system.

Seddon warned: "Shooting has never faced a greater threat."

However, the government has stressed that no decision has been taken on introducing new licensing measures and that its evidence-gathering exercise does not itself propose regulatory changes.

Defra's review examines both the positive and negative impacts of gamebird shooting, including biodiversity, protected habitats, disease risks, animal welfare and wildlife crime.

Conservation organisations have argued that stronger regulation could help protect wildlife and improve accountability within the sector.

The RSPB has backed licensing as a way of tackling illegal bird of prey persecution, arguing that responsible shoots should be allowed to continue while those linked to wildlife crime face stronger consequences.

Meanwhile, the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) has submitted scientific research highlighting the potential conservation benefits of sustainable game management.

Its evidence also examines how negative environmental impacts can be reduced through appropriate land management practices.

The debate comes amid growing concern within the shooting sector about the potential impact of additional regulation on rural livelihoods.

BASC reported that more than 26,000 submissions to Defra's review were copied to its campaign, reflecting the scale of engagement among shooting supporters.

The organisation has also highlighted political pressure on ministers, with 66 MPs signing a letter seeking reassurance over the future of game shooting.

The Countryside Alliance is urging shooting businesses, farmers and other countryside organisations to remain engaged as the government considers its next steps.

"It will be vital that everyone involved with both shooting and the countryside more generally responds to such a consultation," Seddon said.