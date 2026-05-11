Gamekeepers warn rural workers are being 'pushed off the land'

Gamekeepers across England and Wales fear for their jobs, homes and future livelihoods as mounting policy pressure intensifies across the rural sector, the National Gamekeepers’ Organisation has warned.

In a new briefing sent to government ministers and 195 rural MPs, the NGO said growing regulatory changes were leaving many gamekeepers, deer managers and stalkers deeply concerned about their long-term future.

The report, titled Left Behind: How Policy is Pushing Rural Workers Off the Land, argues that a series of proposed policy changes could have significant consequences for rural employment and countryside management.

According to the NGO’s survey findings, 77% of respondents said they were “very or extremely concerned” about their future.

Around 69% said a potential end to shooting would be “life changing”, while 95.8% believed the government did not support rural communities.

The NGO said the figures reflected a profession facing “multi-front pressure” as political and regulatory instability increases.

Among the concerns highlighted in the briefing are possible new licensing requirements for gamebird release in England under Defra’s proposed Land Use Framework, alongside the potential for further restrictions in Wales.

The NGO also said ongoing uncertainty surrounding the GL45 licensing system governing gamebird release near protected sites was undermining confidence across the sector.

The organisation warned that the cumulative effect of these developments could affect not only individual businesses but also wider rural livelihoods and communities.

Many gamekeepers live in tied accommodation linked to their employment, meaning the loss of a job could also result in the loss of a home.

More than 70% of those surveyed said remaining in their local area was “very important”, which the NGO said highlighted the social and cultural significance of countryside employment.

The briefing also focused on the role gamekeepers play in land management, conservation and biodiversity across large areas of the countryside.

According to the NGO, gamekeepers provide “uncosted rural public service” through activities ranging from emergency assistance to year-round landscape management.

The government has argued tighter environmental regulation is necessary to help protect sensitive habitats and wildlife.

Tim Weston, the NGO’s director of policy, politics and environment, called on MPs to engage directly with gamekeepers in their constituencies before introducing further regulatory changes.

He also urged rural workers to contact local MPs and share their experiences and concerns about how current proposals could affect jobs and communities.

The NGO, which represents around 13,000 members across England and Wales, said it remained willing to work constructively with ministers.

However, it warned that without meaningful engagement, future policy decisions could undermine rural employment, local communities and environmental management across the countryside.

The warning comes amid wider debate over the future of shooting, land management and environmental regulation across the British countryside.