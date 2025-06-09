GB Potatoes leads new push to secure crop protection for seed growers

Britain’s seed potato growers are set to gain vital access to crop protection products, as GB Potatoes steps up to lead a new industry push backed by leftover AHDB levy funds.

Outstanding funds from the former AHDB Potato Levy will be used to help the sector secure crop protection authorisations, with GB Potatoes taking a leading role.

The industry membership body has joined Horticulture Crop Protection Ltd (HCP) on behalf of the British seed potato industry, supported by a grant from the remaining AHDB levy pot.

HCP, an organisation established by the UK horticultural sector, works to process Extension of Authorisation for Minor Use (EAMU) and Emergency Authorisation (EA) applications for crop protection products.

These applications — made to the Chemicals Regulation Division (CRD) of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) — cover products that plant protection companies are often unwilling to pursue themselves due to small market sizes and prohibitive application costs.

Such applications are both technically complex and costly, making them difficult for individual seed potato growers to manage alone.

Once granted via HCP, the authorisations become available to the whole sector, delivering widespread benefit to growers.

To support this effort, GB Potatoes will serve as secretariat to a newly formed Technical Working Group, comprising agronomists, seed growers and representatives from across the industry.

The group will work closely with HCP to assess and prioritise the crop protection needs of the seed potato sector.

“This effort aligns with GB Potatoes’ mission, bringing together the supply chain to address industry-wide challenges and ensure a robust, sustainable future for potato production in Great Britain,” GB Potatoes stated.

At the heart of the group’s work will be the development of a Potato Risk Register, which will map out the most significant pest, disease and weed threats faced by growers — and identify critical gaps in the available plant protection portfolio.

Drawing on HCP’s technical expertise, the group will evaluate which products are most likely to gain authorisation. Regular meetings will focus on the Risk Register to determine priority areas for new EAMU or EA applications.

“This intelligence will guide engagement with agrochemical companies, who evaluate whether they have existing or pipeline products that could meet the sector’s needs.

"It’s the role of the technical group to communicate the crop-specific urgency and build the case for support,” GB Potatoes added.

The body stressed that maintaining a healthy seed potato sector is crucial for the wider British potato industry.

“High-grade seed potato production underpins the entire British potato industry. The quality and health of seed directly influence the success of ware production and the wider supply chain,” it stated.

“However, regulatory changes and the loss of key crop protection tools — including insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides — are making seed production increasingly difficult."