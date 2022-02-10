General licence ban announced for parts of Invercauld Estate

The use of general licences on parts of the Invercauld Estate in the Cairngorms have been suspended for three years due to wildlife crimes.

NatureScot made the announcement on the basis of evidence provided by Police Scotland, which includes a poisoned golden eagle found on the estate in March 2021.

Other incidents of wildlife crime provided as evidence to the police includes a rabbit and a hare carcass, both baited with poison.

The general licence restriction will apply to the Gairnshiel and Micras areas of the estate, where the evidence of poisoning was found.

The estate encompasses a wide area and the restriction notice applies to a corner amounting to less than 18% of the estate.

General licences allow farmers and land managers to carry out control of common species of wild birds to protect crops or livestock, without the need to apply for an individual licence.

But Donald Fraser, NatureScot’s head of wildlife management, said the poisoning incidents were "appalling and an act of animal cruelty".

“We are committed to using all the tools we have available to tackle wildlife crime. In this case, there is clear evidence of criminal behaviour.

"Because of this, and the risk of more wildlife crimes taking place, we have suspended the use of general licences on this property for three years.

"They may still apply for individual licences, but these will be closely monitored."

A spokesperson for Invercauld Estate said the Micras area where the eagle was discovered last year had not been managed for grouse shooting since autumn 2020, and farming and woodland management were the current priorities there.

They added that the estate "abhors" wildlife crime and "condemns such activity in the strongest possible terms."

"We are conservationists and the estate takes its care of wildlife and nature as inherent in the wide range of activities we undertake and facilitate.

"A survey in 2020 identified 1,117 pairs of breeding pairs of red and amber listed birds, the most endangered, across 37 different species - and including 33 pairs of raptors – on Invercauld land.

“We are actively considering whether to appeal NatureScot’s decision for the benefit of all parties who will be impacted.”