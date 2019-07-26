George Eustice re-appointed to Defra

George Eustice, an ardent campaigner to leave the EU, resigned from his post in February

George Eustice, who resigned from his role as farming minister at Defra earlier this year, has been reappointed back into the department by Boris Johnson.

The Cornwall MP resigned in February after then Prime Minister Theresa May promised MPs a vote on extending the Brexit date.

Mr Eustice, who campaigned to leave the European Union, said his resignation was with 'tremendous sadness' following Mrs May's decision.

“I fear that developments this week will lead to a sequence of events culminating in the EU dictating the terms of any extension requested and the final humiliation of our country,” he said in a statement.







“We cannot negotiate a successful Brexit unless we are prepared to walk through the door.”

But with Boris Johnson, a Brexiteer, announced as the new Prime Minister, Mr Eustice has returned to his ministerial post at Defra.

It follows the appointment of Theresa Villiers as the new Secretary of State at Defra earlier this week.