Glass of milk a day helps reduce bowel cancer risk, study says

Having a large glass of milk every day could help reduce the risk of bowel cancer, a new UK-based study has found.

It comes just days after a separate piece of research found that drinking milk lowered the risk of depression.

Now a new study, by the University of Oxford and Cancer Research UK, found that half a pint of milk could lower the risk of bowel cancer by 17%.

As part of the study, researchers analysed the diets of more than half a million women over a period of sixteen years.

They found convincing evidence that calcium can protect against bowel cancer, while confirming that alcohol and processed meat raised the risk.

Dr Keren Papier, first author of the study said: “This comprehensive study provides robust evidence that dairy products may help prevent colorectal cancer, largely due to the calcium they contain.

“Calcium was found to have a similar effect in both dairy and non-dairy sources, suggesting that it was the main factor responsible for cutting risk."

The study also said that breakfast cereal, fruit, wholegrains, carbohydrates, fibre and vitamin C lowered the risk of bowel cancer, but only slightly.