Vegan milk leads to higher rates of depression, study says

Plant-based dairy alternatives such as soy milk, oat milk or almond milk could lead to higher rates of depression, a new study has suggested.

The UK Biobank research found that people who drank plant-based milk alternatives were also at higher risk of anxiety.

The study, published in Frontiers in Nutrition, tracked the eating and drinking habits of over 350,000 people living in the UK.

Scientists concluded that vegan milk drinkers had a 14% increased chance of experiencing depression.

Those people who drank semi-skimmed cows' milk were 12% less likely to have depression.

These consumers were also 10% less likely to be anxious when taking age, physical health and income into account.

However, fully skimmed milk was found to have no positive impacts, according to the study.

The researchers explained: “Milk is a rich source of nutrients such as lactose, lipids, protein, and minerals, which are essential for maintaining human health.

“The fatty acid profile of semi-skimmed milk might provide greater cerebral [brain] protection compared to full cream milk and skimmed milk, thereby potentially reducing the risk of both depression and anxiety.

"These findings suggest that semi-skimmed milk may have a protective effect against these mental health conditions, presenting new prospects for dietary interventions.”

