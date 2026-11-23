A new £100,000 fund aims to help restore habitats, boost biodiversity and strengthen climate resilience across Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire farmers and landowners can apply for grants of up to £15,000 a year from today, as a new £100,000 fund opens to support nature recovery projects across the county.

Gloucestershire County Council has launched its Nature Recovery Fund on Monday (23 November) to help restore habitats, improve biodiversity and support environmental projects, with applications closing on 22 January 2027.

The funding is available to farmers and landowners alongside businesses, charities, parish councils and community organisations.

However, grants will cover revenue costs rather than capital works, meaning applicants will need other funding sources for physical improvements and materials.

The restriction comes amid strong demand for environmental support, after Defra's £225m Capital Grants budget was exhausted in September following around 17,000 applications.

The £100,000 Gloucestershire fund will be distributed across two application windows, with individual projects eligible to apply for up to £15,000 per year.

It has been established to support Gloucestershire's Local Nature Recovery Strategy, published in February 2026, which identifies priorities for restoring and protecting the county's natural environment.

For farmers and landowners, eligible activities could include developing habitat recovery plans, commissioning specialist ecological advice or carrying out feasibility studies for landscape restoration projects.

Funding can also support project officer time, professional services, communication activities and events encouraging public involvement in nature recovery.

The council said projects must demonstrate a clear contribution to the county's environmental priorities, with applicants expected to outline how their proposals will deliver nature recovery.

The scheme aims to support initiatives ranging from community-led conservation to larger projects focused on habitat creation, climate adaptation and landscape recovery.

The initiative comes alongside other regional environmental ambitions, including the Western Forest project, which covers Gloucestershire and neighbouring counties.

Cllr Ashley Bowkett, Gloucestershire County Council's cabinet member for nature, climate and waste reduction, said the funding would help organisations turn environmental ambitions into practical action.

"This new Nature Recovery Fund is about helping those ideas become reality," he said.

He added that projects could help restore habitats, encourage volunteering and strengthen the county's response to environmental challenges.

The council hopes the programme will encourage greater involvement from farmers, landowners and local organisations in restoring Gloucestershire's landscapes.

Bowkett urged prospective applicants to come forward, saying: "I would encourage anyone with an ambitious idea for nature recovery to take a look at the fund and apply."

Applications for the first funding window close at 5pm on Friday 22 January 2027, with further opportunities expected approximately every six months.

Farmers considering applying should review the council's eligibility guidance carefully, particularly the restriction on capital expenditure.

Applicants must complete all sections of the application form and provide a valid digital or scanned signature, as typed signatures will not be accepted.

Completed applications must be emailed to lnrs@gloucestershire.gov.uk, with the email subject beginning "GNRF Application Form".

Submissions received after the deadline will not be considered.

Full eligibility criteria, funding guidance and application forms are available on Gloucestershire County Council's website.