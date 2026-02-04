Government-backed nutrient planning tool launches

Farmers facing rising fertiliser costs and tighter environmental rules are being offered a new option to improve nutrient planning with the launch of a free online government-backed tool.

The Nutrient Management Planning Tool for Great Britain (NMPT-GB), launched today (4 February), is designed to help farmers better target fertiliser and manure use, with the aim of cutting waste and reducing pollution.

By matching applications of nitrogen, phosphate, potash, sulphur and lime to crop and soil needs, the tool is intended to support more efficient nutrient use and limit losses to water and air.

Supporters say this could help farms improve productivity while meeting environmental requirements, although uptake is expected to depend on how easily the tool fits into existing planning systems.

NMPT-GB is available now for use in England and Wales via the GOV.UK website, with a Scotland rollout expected later this year.

The web-based system allows users to create, review and update nutrient management plans, drawing on the latest guidance from the AHDB Nutrient Management Guide (RB209) and Scottish Technical Notes.

It has been developed by Defra in partnership with AHDB, RSK ADAS and RSK Business Solutions.

The tool supports compliance with current nutrient regulations, including Nitrate Vulnerable Zones requirements and Farming Rules for Water in England, as well as agricultural pollution regulations in Wales.

Farm data entered into the system remains under the control of the farmer, with access limited to appointed users and no visibility for regulators.

There is no requirement to use NMPT-GB, and it may not suit every business, but it is positioned as a simpler alternative to previous free decision-support tools.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said the government was investing in practical technology to support the sector.

“We are backing farmers with innovative tools that help them increase profitability while protecting the environment,” she said.

She added: “We’re investing in practical, science led technology like our nutrient planning tool to boost productivity, cut pollution, and help the farming sector thrive for generations to come.”

RSK ADAS is due to host a webinar for users in March, as advisers and farmers assess how the tool could support nutrient planning ahead of the next cropping season.