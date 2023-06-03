Government gives green light for sugar beet growers to use Movento

An application from NFU Sugar and British Sugar for the emergency use of Movento on sugar beet in 2023 has been approved.

The government has given the green light for sugar beet growers to use Movento (spirotetramat) on non-Cruiser treated sugar beet.

It follows a late, protracted drilling window, with aphids already in flight.

The NFU said that access to a "comprehensive, sustainable" spray programme had "never been more vital" to control the threat posed by virus yellows.

The threat posed by the disease has in recent years caused crop losses of up to 80%.

Movento must occupy the third position in a three-spray programme, behind application of flonicamid (Teppiki/Afinto) and acetamiprid (Insyst).

Use will only be permitted once the following aphid thresholds have been reached: up to 12 true leaves - 5 green wingless aphids per 20 plants; between 12 and 16 true leaves - 1 green wingless aphid per plant.

The NFU said growers must check the BBRO Aphid Survey Dashboard for indications of aphid pressure from monitoring sites across the growing area.

The union's sugar board chair, Michael Sly welcomed the insecticide's approval by the government.

He said: “The use of Movento on non-Cruiser treated sugar beet will help mitigate the threat posed by a disease which in recent years has caused crop losses of up to 80%.

“Led by the British Beet Research Organisation, the homegrown sugar industry continues to work hard to find viable, long-term solutions to virus yellows disease.”