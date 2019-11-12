Government on lookout for new Groceries Code Adjudicator

The current GCA, Christine Tacon, is to step down after seven years in the role

The government is currently searching for a new Groceries Code Adjudicator to replace Christine Tacon after seven years in the role.

The GCA advises retailers and suppliers on the Groceries Code and investigates possible breaches of it.

The important role also looks at disputes between large supermarkets and their direct suppliers.

Former co-operative farms managing director Christine Tacon was appointed the GCA back in 2013.







The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), who is currently Andrea Leadsom, is responsible for the appointment.

Her department has now posted a job advert looking for someone to replace Ms Tacon.

The term of the GCA is expected to be a four-year appointment, with the possibility of re-appointment which is subject to ministerial approval.

The post will be based in London although the post holder may be required to travel across Britain.

The successful candidate will receive a salary between £125,000 and £135,000, depending on skills and experience.

It follows news of the government resisting calls made by farming organisations last year to extend the remit of the GCA to processors.