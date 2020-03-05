Government proposes to introduce E10 fuel in 2021

The introduction of E10 fuel would support British farmers, the NFU says

The government is set to introduce E10 fuel containing 10% ethanol following years of farming industry lobbying.

The new form of 'cleaner' petrol, which could be introduced in 2021, is seen as a stepping stone toward delivering greener fuel for the British public.

E10 is a type of petrol that contains 10 percent renewable bioethanol, which is made from wheat or sugar beet.

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, said it has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by about 750,000 tonnes per year.







The proposal comes after years of NFU lobbying to introduce the biofuel to petrol stations across the country.

Last year, the union wrote to government outlining how implementing E10 and maintaining bioethanol processing infrastructure can deliver significant economic and environmental benefits.

NFU members also contacted more than 120 MPs who raised the issue with the Department for Trade.

Responding to the news, NFU Vice President Tom Bradshaw said quick implementation is now 'crucial'.

"British farmers have been ready to deliver greener fuel for years now," Mr Bradshaw said, adding that growers have a big role to play in the biofuel arena.

“Not only will a fast rollout of E10 be effective in reducing reliance on fossil fuels, but it will also benefit farming businesses."

He said farmers will be able to deliver the high protein by-product, replacing imports of less sustainable animal feed.

E10's introduction will also deliver a stable domestic market for arable farmers at a time of trading uncertainty, Mr Bradshaw added.

The new petrol is currently used in countries such as Germany, France, Belgium and Finland.