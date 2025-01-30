Government's food import controls 'inadequate' as disease risk grows

The government's import controls have been slammed as 'inadequate' as the threat of diseases like foot-and-mouth and African swine fever (ASF) grow.

The comments are in response to the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee’s call for evidence on biosecurity at the UK's borders.

The National Pig Association (NPA) stated that its most significant concern with regards to biosecurity threats related to current commercial import controls.

The body recently warned that a 'disaster was waiting to happen' for the British livestock sector, following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Germany and the growing threat of ASF.

In new evidence provided to EFRA, the association warned that there were 'very few' physical inspections from the EU and rest-of-world taking place.

“The BTOM [Border Target Operating Model], introduced to control and monitor commercial imports, does not appear to be functioning properly," the NPA said.

While there should be 140 physical inspections conducted each day at the Sevington Border Control Post, the NPA estimated that as few as 10% were being completed.

Alongside the ability to auto-clear loads without inspection, if self-declared to be low risk and two hours prior to arrival, there was a 'clear risk' of illegal meat entering the UK alongside legally imported products.

The pig industry body also highlighted concerns to EFRA surrounding the enforcement of the current or any future control measures.

“Control measures of this kind are only worth introducing if port health authorities, local authorities, and Border Force have sufficient resource to implement and enforce them," it said.

The group pointed out that since ASF control measures were introduced in September 2022, Dover Port Health Authority (DPHA) had seized tonnes of illegally imported meat products.

This was despite limited funding and operational capacity and only a small percentage of vehicles being checked.

The NPA said it believed that much more was entering the country to meet an increasing commercial demand, with much of the trade run by organised criminals.

“If illegal POAO is identified and confiscated, there are currently poor legal pathways and insufficient resources to take further action. As such there are no penalties to dissuade this criminal activity,” the NPA's response said.

It also highlighted the 'overdue need' for an update to Defra’s personal import and calls for an outright ban on all personal pork imports and the removal of the current 2kg threshold.