Government set to treble England's tree planting rates

The government is set to outline plans to treble England's tree planting rates over the course of this parliament.

Defra Secretary George Eustice will highlight the government's new plan to create more woodlands, protect peatlands and boost biodiversity.

He will outline how these new measures will form a central pillar in the efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Under the new target, to be unveiled on Tuesday (18 May), around 7,000ha of woodlands will be planted per year by the end of this parliament, ending May 2024.

The increase in woodland creation rates will be backed up by new funding for tree nurseries to improve domestic tree production and maintain high levels of biosecurity.

Mr Eustice is expected to say on Tuesday: "We are putting plans in place to treble woodland creation rates by the end of this parliament.

"We will make sure that the right trees are planted in the right places and that more green jobs are created in the forestry sector."

He is also expected to outline the importance of nature for society: "The events of the last twelve months have led people to appreciate the difference that nature makes to our lives more than ever before.

"There is an increased awareness of the link between our own health, and economic prosperity, and that of the planet," Mr Eustice will say.

Details of how the government will deliver the new tree planting target will be set out in an England Trees Action Plan.

The Action Plan aims to see the current planting trends for woodlands made up of mostly native broadleaf trees continue.

The Environment Secretary’s speech will take place at an event chaired by the Wildlife Trusts where speakers will also include Tony Juniper, Chair of Natural England, and Sir William Worsley, Chair of the Forestry Commission.