Government thanks farmers for 'feeding all four nations'

The video has been watched by tens of thousands of people on both social media platforms (Photo: UK Prime Minister/Facebook/Twitter)

The government has shared a video on social media thanking farmers for feeding the UK during the Covid-19 crisis.

The video was posted on the UK Prime Minister Twitter and Facebook accounts on 30 August.

"Across the UK our farmers have united to feed and support all four nations," the post said, "When we work together, we make great progress.

"Thank you to all our farmers and growers for helping us combat coronavirus."







The video went on to highlight how farmers and growers had to adapt to help the nation get through the pandemic.

"Together, they have picked for Britain, replenished supermarkets shelves, and together, they have fed all four nations," the post added.

Across the UK our farmers have united to feed and support all four nations. When we work together, we make great progress.



Thank you to all our farmers and growers for helping us combat coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/4wa4VlKF4x — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 30, 2020

"Together, we are making progress. Together, we are stronger. Share to support our farmers"

The video has been watched by tens of thousands of people on both social media platforms.

Some users responded by urging others to buy British, particularly during the pandemic and with the end of the Brexit transition period looming.

It comes as the NFU invites MPs and farmers to throw their weight behind Back British Farming Day, which takes place on 9 September.

The annual initiative provides a focus to celebrate agriculture and its importance to the UK economy.

British food and farming contributes over £120 billion to the UK economy each year and employs four million people.