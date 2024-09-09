Government vets confirm first case bluetongue case in Essex

Government vets have confirmed the first case of bluetongue virus in Essex, as three vaccines were recently given the green light for farmers to use.

Essex is the latest county to be impacted by the virus, with the total number of farms affected now at 34, according to Defra's latest update, on Sunday (8 September).

So far, the highest concentration of cases is in the East of England, particularly Norfolk and Suffolk, which are both under a restricted zone established at the beginning of September.

Essex was placed under this zone a few days after Norfolk and Suffolk, but the county has only just now confirmed its first case.

The virus was also detected in a single bull on a farm in East Yorkshire last week, leading to the creation of a 20km temporary control zone (TCZ), which is much smaller than the stricter restricted zone.

The increasing amount of cases follows the government's decision to permit the use of three bluetongue vaccines to curb infections.

The vaccines are suppressive, meaning they will reduce some of the clinical signs experienced by animals with the disease, but they do not prevent infection.

But the UK's Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss, said this development was still an important step forward in curbing the virus.

"They will aid in reducing clinical signs in animals and the impact of disease on farms, but it is not a protective vaccine," she said.

"We are still urging farmers to follow all of our guidance in order to prevent the disease spreading to their herds and any further.

“I urge farmers to contact their veterinarians if they wish to use the vaccines and to continue monitoring their animals frequently for clinical signs and report suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal Plant Health Agency.”

The restricted zone in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex means livestock keepers must follow tougher restrictions on animal and germinal product movements.

All infected premises in the three counties are under restriction and susceptible animals can only be moved under licence from infected premises.

Essential moves of susceptible animals can take place without a licence within the restricted zone but cannot be moved out of the zone without a specific licence.

A general licence to move animals to designated abattoirs is also available.

It follows confirmation of the disease in a single sheep on a farm in Norfolk in late August, which made it the first UK bluetongue case this summer.

Before this, in November 2023, government vets identified the first case of the disease in Britain since 2007.

BTV is a notifiable disease. Suspicion of it in animals in England must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301.