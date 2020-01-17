Govt applauded for recognising uplands in Agriculture Bill

Upland farmers face a unique set of challenges as the UK leaves the EU

The Countryside Alliance has welcomed the Agriculture Bill’s recognition of upland farming and remote communities.

The group worked with a cross party of MPs on a series of amendments to the previous Bill to ensure that future payments could be made to support upland farming.

Upland areas face a unique set of challenges as the UK leaves the EU, as they are fragile environments where agriculture is extremely marginal.

Industry groups say it is vital that the public goods hill farmers provide is supported in any future payments scheme.







The Countryside Alliance says this type of farming needs specific policies to ensure these landscapes and the communities they support can survive.

The current Agriculture Bill now contains explicit reference to supporting the uplands as well as the importance of food production and food security, alongside environmental outcomes.

James Legge of the Countryside Alliance said: “It is clear that the government has listened to our concerns and those of other rural stakeholders.

“The Countryside Alliance will be examining the Bill in detail and looks forward to continuing to work closely with parliamentarians and the government as the Bill progresses to ensure that the new scheme is fit for purpose and supports our countryside and its communities.”