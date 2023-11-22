Grants of up to £30k for Scottish farmers hit by severe flooding

Scottish farmers who were impacted by severe flooding this autumn will be able to apply for grants of up to £30,000 to help repair man-made flood banks.

Farmers in Scotland's local authority areas worst affected by recent flooding will be eligible to apply, the Scottish government has said today.

Regions that were most impacted by flooding include Moray, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, City of Aberdeen, Angus and Fife.

The scheme will open for applications next month and will be administered by the Scottish government.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said she would provide details of the new funding whilst addressing delegates at AgriScot, taking place today.

Ms Gougeon said that some rural communities were continuing to deal with the after-effects of storms to this day.

She said: “I’ve seen first-hand the devastating impacts that flooding had on our rural communities from storm events last month.

“Repairing damaged flood banks is a crucial step to safeguarding rural communities and land from any future extreme weather events.

“That is why we are providing £1.8 million in support to help ease the financial burden on farmers affected by floods.”

Scottish farmers who were seriously hit by the recent flooding can also apply for support via RSABI's £100,000 flooding fund.