Grazing derogations offer lifeline to farmers battling dry conditions

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) has confirmed that sheep farmers experiencing shortages of grazing this summer can apply for temporary derogations on certain environmental stewardship schemes.

The move comes in response to a National Sheep Association (NSA) letter sent earlier this month requesting greater flexibility to allow grazing on land under Countryside Stewardship agreements.

Recent localised drought conditions across parts of the UK have caused significant forage challenges, leading many graziers to seek permission to graze stewardship options that would normally be protected.

The RPA has clarified that derogations will be granted on a case-by-case basis and can be applied for via two routes: the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) or the Countryside and Environmental Stewardship schemes.

Farmers must complete a specific request form for the scheme from which they seek relief.

Michael Priestley, NSA policy manager, explained the situation, highlighting how the early spring caused flowering options to go to seed sooner than usual.

"The early spring meant flowering options had already gone to seed, so many graziers believed there would be little detrimental impact to option outcomes.

"Dates on some SFI grazing options are 15 August, and the season is a month early due to warm weather anyway.”

He also noted the challenging weather conditions this summer, saying: “This summer seems to be characterised by very localised extremely dry conditions.

"Many people have now had rain in the past few weeks, but those on light land or those that have kept missing it are facing severe challenges.”

Faced with limited grazing availability, some farmers have resorted to early weaning or selling lambs as stores to maintain ewe body condition and reduce the demand for dry matter. Others simply lack suitable sites to wean lambs.

Mr Priestley went on to express hope that farmers could collaborate with their neighbours to secure derogations, allowing them to graze and cut in order to maintain ewe condition.

“Hopefully, graziers can work with neighbours to arrange derogations to graze and cut to keep condition on ewes. It’s been an early season anyway, so there is a strong argument to bring the date forward regardless.

He emphasised the environmental advantages of this approach: “The grazing and dunging action will provide ecology benefits, and the sheep will spread seeds in their dung and create a more varied habitat for wildlife and insects. Let’s hope RPA officials can see the genuine need for flexibility.”

Farmers wishing to apply for derogations can access the SFI query form or the Countryside Stewardship Minor and Temporary Adjustment (MTA) form online.