Great British Calf Week returns with a data-driven push for progress

Farmers and vets are set to unite next month as Great British Calf Week returns, putting the spotlight on how data and knowledge sharing can drive better calf management and stronger supply chains.

Great British Calf Week, now in its fourth year, is designed to champion best practice and support continuous improvement across the sector.

Coordinated by AHDB and the Calf Action Network (CAN), the initiative begins at UK Dairy Day and will feature webinars, farm walks and on-farm demonstrations.

Events starting from 10 September will cover topics such as genetics, calf health and maximising calf value, bringing together farmers, vets, researchers and wider industry experts.

Karl Pendlebury, AHDB engagement manager beef & lamb, said: “During the week we will champion the progress industry has made and provide farmers with the latest information to improve their calf management systems.

"The week will include a broad range of topics including respiratory disease, environmental footprint and using genetics to produce market-ready carcases.”

The CAN network includes calf rearers, vets, industry experts, and researchers, who will be able to share knowledge and showcase best practice in rearing calves.

Catherine Carlton, co-ordinator of CAN, said: “Our focus is on prioritising calf health and welfare, which in turn drives profitability for farmers. The calf week events offer a fantastic opportunity for the industry to connect, learn, and inspire one another.

"Throughout the week, events will be held covering the full rearing process, from newborn care to weaning and beyond, exploring the latest research, innovative practices, and real-world case studies.

"The aim is to spark conversation, encourage collaboration, and promote efficient, welfare-focused approaches to calf rearing across the industry.”