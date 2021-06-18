Great Yorkshire Show to go ahead despite lockdown delay

Plans are underway for the Great Yorkshire Show to be held in July despite the delay to the ending of Covid-19 restrictions.

Show organisers the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS) said it was planning for the event to be held on 13 to 16 July.

The show, taking place in Harrogate, will go ahead despite the Prime Minister recently confirming that restrictions would stay for four more weeks until 19 July.

A spokesperson for the annual event explained that some additional restrictions might be put in place.

Last year’s Great Yorkshire Show was cancelled for the first time since the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001, as were many others.

The spokesperson said: "We are delighted to announce that the Great Yorkshire Show will take place as planned despite the delay to ending coronavirus restrictions.

"The Great Yorkshire Show was planned under social distancing measures and we are continuing to work closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health to deliver a Covid safe show.

"We have already adapted the show so that most of it is held outdoors this year and it’s been extended to run over four days for the first time in its history."

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased from the Great Yorkshire Show website.

It comes as the Royal Highland Showcase got under way at Ingliston earlier this week, with the event going ahead this year without a live audience.