Coming Soon

Greatest Online Agricultural Show to return in October

7 September 2020 | by FarmingUK Team | News, Rural Life, Shows and Events
The popular virtual event will return in October with an online harvest festival
The popular virtual event will return in October with an online harvest festival

A virtual agricultural show which raised more than £16,000 for farming charities will return in October for another online event.

The Greatest Online Agricultural Show, which initially took place on 2 May, offered classes, entertainment, prizes and even a virtual beer tent.

Five-thousand visitors attended, and 10,000 people followed its social media accounts across Facebook and Twitter.

The event was created to fill a hole left by numerous show cancellations brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, which included the Great Yorkshire Show, Royal Welsh and the Royal Highland Show.



Now Greatest Online Agricultural Show's organisers have announced that a second virtual event is currently being planned - the Online Ag Show Harvest Festival.

"We are excited to announce that we will be back with Innovation for Agriculture - IfA - on Saturday 3 October for the Online Ag Show Harvest Festival," show organiser David Hill said.



"It's been a difficult year in farming as across the board. Join us for a huge virtual social event for all, celebrating the spirit of harvest."

According to Mr Hill, the festival will feature an interactive virtual harvest supper, discussions, a service of thanksgiving and a food tent by Love British Food.

"The event comes at the end of the British Food Fortnight and will celebrate everything food and farming," he added.