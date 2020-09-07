Greatest Online Agricultural Show to return in October

The popular virtual event will return in October with an online harvest festival

A virtual agricultural show which raised more than £16,000 for farming charities will return in October for another online event.

The Greatest Online Agricultural Show, which initially took place on 2 May, offered classes, entertainment, prizes and even a virtual beer tent.

Five-thousand visitors attended, and 10,000 people followed its social media accounts across Facebook and Twitter.

The event was created to fill a hole left by numerous show cancellations brought about by the Covid-19 crisis, which included the Great Yorkshire Show, Royal Welsh and the Royal Highland Show.







Now Greatest Online Agricultural Show's organisers have announced that a second virtual event is currently being planned - the Online Ag Show Harvest Festival.

"We are excited to announce that we will be back with Innovation for Agriculture - IfA - on Saturday 3 October for the Online Ag Show Harvest Festival," show organiser David Hill said.

"It's been a difficult year in farming as across the board. Join us for a huge virtual social event for all, celebrating the spirit of harvest."

According to Mr Hill, the festival will feature an interactive virtual harvest supper, discussions, a service of thanksgiving and a food tent by Love British Food.

"The event comes at the end of the British Food Fortnight and will celebrate everything food and farming," he added.