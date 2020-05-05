Online Agricultural Show raises over £16,000 for charity

An online agricultural event which filled a hole left by the cancellation of dozens of farming shows due to Covid-19 has raised thousands for charity.

'The Greatest Online Agricultural Show' got underway on Saturday 2 May, offering classes, entertainment, prizes and even a virtual beer tent.

Five-thousand visitors attended the online event, and 10,000 people followed its social media accounts across Facebook and Twitter.

The free one-day show attracted 800 livestock entries and also featured educational zones for young farmers and students.







Over £16,000 has been raised for farming charities the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), Farming Community Network, You Are Not Alone (YANA), the DPJ Foundation, and Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI).

Our dedicated volunteers are #HereForYou and ready to help with any practical and pastoral support you may need. Call our confidential helpline on 03000 111 999 or email help@fcn.org.uk #HereForYou pic.twitter.com/3hP7XJbO17 — The Farming Community Network (@FCNcharity) May 3, 2020

Speaking after the event, the Greatest Online Agricultural Show said farming and rural communities rely on agricultural shows as 'their shop window'.

"Most of all they rely on these shows to meet, to talk, to share a drink," its Twitter social media account said.

"Here's praying our shows get back up and running soon. Please make sure you visit them."

Prominent events such as the Great Yorkshire Show, Royal Welsh and the Royal Highland Show announced cancellations due to the coronavirus crisis.