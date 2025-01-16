Green groups call for end to AHDB's meat and dairy campaign

More than 40 green groups and vegan activists are urging the government to end AHDB's consumer campaign highlighting the benefits of British meat and dairy.

The coalition say that the levy organisation's Let's Eat Balanced campaign 'flies in the face' of the government's own public health and sustainability goals.

Organisations, including Greenpeace and Plant-Based Health Professionals, have sent a letter [PDF] to Defra Secretary Steve Reed and Health Secretary Wes Streeting calling for it to end.

AHDB's Let’s Eat Balanced campaign, which commences every January until the end of the month, has an ultimate aim of bringing the public closer to farms.

As part of it, advertisements, which are currently ongoing, promote the taste and nutritional benefits of meat and dairy as part of a varied and balanced diet.

TV, billboard and print adverts showcase that British-produced beef, lamb, and dairy are natural sources of vital nutrients such as protein and vitamin B12.

And as interest in the origins and production of food continues to grow, the campaign builds trust in British farming by highlighting the environmentally friendlier practices of producers.

But the coalition of 40 groups and individuals, which also includes environmental activist Chris Packham and PETA UK, are calling for an end to the campaign.

Their letter says: “Evidence is abundant that high quantities of red and processed meat increase the risk of coronary heart disease, some forms of cancer and type 2 diabetes.

“Instead of sponsoring this group, the government must shift the focus of support and marketing campaigns to the horticulture sector and its products; vegetables, fruits, legumes and wholegrains – these are the foods the UK is eating too little of."

It adds: “The government must make people aware of the recommendations to limit meat and dairy consumption and enable a just transition to profitable and sustainable agriculture in the UK.

"Such strategies have already been implemented by other governments, including the Danish government in 2023, and the UK must follow suit."

Responding, AHDB communications director, Will Jackson said the levy board took "a science-based approach to providing accurate, transparent information on the nutritional and environmental benefits of red meat and dairy."

The campaign promoted "a healthy balanced diet, and shows how lean, unprocessed British meat and dairy can be healthy choices within a diet".

He said: "It highlights the importance of portion control and moderation, emphasising that lean red meat (never processed) and dairy are key sources of essential nutrients, especially for vulnerable groups."