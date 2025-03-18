Group of regenerative farmers launch new line of flours

A new line of flours have been launched by a group of British farmers dedicated to regenerative principles such as slashing pesticide use and improving biodiversity.

RISE Re:Gen has been launched by the Green Farm Collective (GFC) in collaboration with ingredient supplier Eurostar Commodities.

Founded after the farmers met in the competition 'Soil Farmer of the Year', GFC believes in the benefits of increased carbon capture and improved water, air and soil.

RISE Re:Gen is available in two variants in fully recyclable multiply paper sacks; including 16kg strong white flour and 16kg all purpose flour.

Farmers who supply the products work to improve the habitats and biodiversity in all areas of their farms, as well as educating people about its importance through visits and talks.

Diane Crabtree, sales manager of RISE Re:Gen, said it was a significant launch for UK food. With RISE Re:Gen, we’re not just offering a product; we’re offering a solution," she added.

"Our flours are designed to meet the needs of environmentally conscious manufacturers who want to make a positive impact without compromising on taste or consistent performance to meet the needs of consumers.”

Angus Gowthorpe, farmer and founding member of the GFC, said the group was " passionate about nurturing and improving soil biodiversity and improving water and carbon retention in the soil".

"All of which helps the environment by reducing carbon output, reducing flood and drought risk in crops, and encouraging wildlife," he explained.

Eurostar Commodities have committed to a long-term partnership with GFC, to grow and develop sales channels for regenerative flour.

The firm has over 30 years of advising and supplying flour to the UK’s food manufacturing sector.