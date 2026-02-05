Grower confidence at stake as Frontier weighs in on Defra contract plans

Frontier Agriculture has told Defra that confidence for growers must be strengthened if changes to combinable crops contracts are to work in practice.

The agronomy and grain trading group has submitted its response to the government’s consultation on contractual practice in the UK combinable crops sector, drawing on its experience working with more than 14,000 growers and a wide range of grain customers across food, feed and export markets.

Defra is seeking views on whether current contract arrangements support a fair, transparent and resilient supply chain, at a time when volatility around weather, logistics and market demand continues to place pressure on growers’ decision-making.

Frontier said its submission focuses on practical measures that could help growers better understand risk and outcomes, while still recognising the operational realities of a fast-moving supply chain.

It highlighted the importance of clearer standards and contract terms, arguing that accessible and consistent information helps growers make informed decisions when committing grain.

The company also pointed to the role of consistent sampling, testing and intake processes, saying recognised standards and good practice are central to confidence in results at delivery.

Greater transparency around data was another theme, with Frontier saying timely access to information can help growers understand decisions as grain moves through the supply chain.

Clearer routes for dispute resolution were also flagged, with the company arguing that growers need confidence that questions can be raised and resolved quickly if issues arise.

At the same time, Frontier cautioned against reforms that could introduce unintended burdens, saying any changes should be proportionate and workable for all parts of the supply chain.

Diana Overton, managing director at Frontier Agriculture, said the consultation was a chance to bring operational experience into the policy process.

“This is an important opportunity to share evidence and constructive input on how contracts work in practice across the supply chain,” she said.

She added: “We support steps that improve clarity, consistency and confidence for growers, while recognising the need for a supply chain that remains responsive to weather, logistics and customer demand and quality standards.”

Frontier said it believes the consultation provides an opportunity to improve resilience without reducing the flexibility needed to keep grain moving efficiently and meet quality requirements.

The company said growers and grain customers will be watching closely for how Defra responds, as the consultation moves towards conclusions that could shape future contracting practices across the sector.