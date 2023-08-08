Growers encouraged to apply for this year's Sugar Industry Programme

Beet growers are being encouraged to learn more about the inner workings of the UK sugar industry as part of an NFU-led programme.

The Sugar Industry Programme (SIP), open now for applications, includes a wide range of visits covering the entirety of the UK sugar supply chain.

Jointly funded by NFU Sugar and British Sugar, the programme represents an opportunity for growers to learn more about the industry.

According to both organisations, taking part would help sugar beet growers build valuable lasting connections while developing their professional skills.

Participants will also have the opportunity to take part in a number of training and development sessions, including media training, presentation skills training, and ‘ask the expert’ workshops.

This year’s programme will include a series of one-day and two-day events between October 2023 and March 2024.

Ed Dale, farm manager at Stetchworth Estate in East Anglia, participated in the programme in 2019/20, saying it offered "fresh insights at all levels".

He said: “A particular highlight was our visit to Belgium. There we visited the SESVanderHave Research Facility and Raffinerie Tirlemontoise, a sugar beet refinery on the outskirts of Tienen.

"It was interesting to learn about how sugar beet was thought of in Belgium. The challenges and concerns they had and how they were planning to tackle them.

“Another benefit of the SIP is it puts you in contact with other people who work within different sectors of the industry.

"The SIP is open to delegates from across the industry, whether that be growers, agronomists, land agents, British Sugar employees or seed processors, all are welcome to apply and in turn that provides a great networking opportunity.”

Marcus Cox, who works at British Sugar, said the programme offered a great opportunity to gain a deeper knowledge about everything that happens outside the factory.

"It gave a great insight into all the work that goes in to provide what we see on the supermarket shelf and makes me proud to be part of the industry.”

Growers interested in taking part should email NFUSugar@nfu.org.uk with a copy of their CV and a cover letter.

Applications, which close on 25 September, are open to both NFU and non-NFU members.