Growers reminded to have their say on digital grain passports

A consultation with the industry over the introduction of a digital passport for combinable crops will close for responses in under one month's time.

Cereals and oilseeds producers are being urged to have their say on the business case for implementing a digital passport for combinable crops.

The consultation on AHDB's proposal closes on 2 February 2024.

Digitising paper passports to improve food and feed safety data communication, through supply chains, has been discussed for more than a decade.

Over the last year a simplified version of previous proposals has been developed by AHDB's Digital Grain Passport Leadership Group, which is being consulted on.

As part of this group, representatives from the cereals and oilseeds chain, including farmers, have been working together to create a business case.

This sets out how a digital passport system could operate, replicating the purpose of the existing paper passport.

Switching to a single, industry-wide digital passport is expected to improve data integrity and security, provide scope for real-time assurance checks and reduce costs across the supply chain, the group says.

The move is also expected to increase confidence and credibility to growers, buyers' customers, stakeholders and regulators.

A spokesperson for the Leadership Group said that substantial time had been invested in developing the business case.

“The consultation is vital in helping to refine and improve the business case whilst answering a raft of industry questions," the spokesperson said.

"There have been several events across the country where passport users have taken opportunity to feed in their thoughts and ask questions.

"This has been beneficial in establishing views on the business case and highlighting gaps that need to be addressed.

“The consultation runs until 2 February, and we encourage all passport users to use that time to input into the process and give their thoughts on the business case.”

To engage with the consultation, farmers should contact their representative trade association or contact AHDB via David.Eudall@ahdb.org.uk.