Growers told to avoid harvesting OSR at high temperatures

Growers are being told to avoid harvesting oilseed rape at high temperatures as the UK's record heatwave gets underway today.

Oilseed rape growers need to take care to ensure their crops are within temperature and moisture specifications, according to growers’ co-op United Oilseeds.

Temperatures need to be maximum 25 degrees centigrade to avoid a cooling charge or potential rejection into store, deliveries to crush may get rejected if too warm.

Growers should also think about harvesting in late evenings, nights, and mornings to avoid high daytime temperatures, the co-operative added.

"Moistures should be between 6.0 and 9.0%, up to 10.0% is easily dealt with on FOSFA claim or drying charge if its long term storage," United Oilseeds said.

"Below 6.0% will not get a moisture bonus into store, will get rejected into Cargill mills at Liverpool and Hull, or face a claim if delivered to Erith.

"Immature seeds need to be less than 4.0% green when crushed. Red seeds are acceptable if they crush yellow on the inside."

Growers who need further information should contact their local United Oilseeds Area Manager.