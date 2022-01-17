Growers urged to complete seasonal workers scheme survey

Growers are being urged to complete a seasonal workers pilot (SWP) scheme survey, and the responses will be used to help lobby the government to extend it.

The UK government recently announced that the SWP migrant labour scheme would keep the number of visas available for 2022 at 30,000, with the potential to increase to 40,000.

It was also revealed that from 2023 this number would start reducing, despite farming industry groups asking for the number of seasonal visas available to the UK in 2022 to be extended to 55,700.

In Scotland alone, the horticultural sector accounts for only one percent of land area but 16 percent of the agricultural output.

NFU Scotland, which has urged horticulture and potato to complete its survey, said the sector's ongoing success was dependent on securing the necessary labour.

As the industry continues to feel the impacts of shortages across the supply chain as a result of Brexit and Covid, the union said the SWP was an essential route to get the workers needed for the fruit, vegetable, and ornamental sectors.

David Michie, NFU Scotland’s policy manager for crops, said: “The UK government announcement about the tapering down of the SWP is bad news for the industry and will make the labour crisis worse.

“I urge all NFU Scotland members who employ seasonal workers through the SWP to complete our short survey. The information we gather will be used as evidence to lobby government."

He added: "There was a risk that the SWP scheme was going to be reduced this year, however lobbying by a range of organisations including NFU Scotland prevented this from happening.

"Please help us keep up the pressure on this issue”.

Growers can complete NFU Scotland's SWP scheme survey online.