Growers urged to fill in AHDB's 2021 harvest survey

Growers across the country are being encouraged to complete the planting and variety survey for the upcoming harvest.

The survey, created by AHDB, will estimate the area of cereals and oilseed rape intended for harvest in 2021 in GB.

It also aims to assess the varietal composition of the wheat, barley, oats and oilseed rape crops in Britain.

The results will accurately quantify the harvested area of the UK, which can assist in growers in marketing decisions.

The information can be used to shape the domestic market and trade, and it can detail regional differences of cropping across GB.

George Mason, senior executive at flour miller Heygates, urged growers to participate in the survey.

“We seem to have entered a period where UK wheat crop dynamics have become a little more unpredictable," he added.

"It is imperative that all those involved with grains have an accurate and timely appraisal of what is developing across the entire country.

"They will then be in a position of knowledge and can lead on the correct and appropriate trading decisions.

“As individuals we have little chance to obtain such information and so the data provided by the AHDB via the planting and variety survey is invaluable.”

The planting survey will also help inform crop development and focus the genetic development for future seasons.

Growers can provide the area harvested in 2020 and intended harvest area for 2021, together with the variety, for each crop listed on AHDB's online portal .

Results of the survey will be available online in July.