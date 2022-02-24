Guinness unveils regenerative agriculture pilot in Ireland

Guinness is undertaking a three-year farm-based programme to roll out regenerative agriculture pilots across the Republic of Ireland.

The programme intends to highlight opportunities for reducing the carbon emissions of barley production within Ireland.

According to Guinness, the key outcomes are expected to include improvements in soil health and its carbon sequestration potential, as well as enhanced biodiversity.

In the first phase in 2022, the programme will begin with at least 40 farms across spring and winter barley sowing.

As the pilot develops, the drink manufacturer says many more farmers will be engaged to take part in the programme.

A network of partners has been assembled to shape the design of this pilot, including technical partners and local Irish agronomists.

Guinness will work in collaboration with Irish farmers and suppliers including Boortmalt, Glanbia and Comex McKinnon, to understand the most effective regenerative practices.

Walter Furlong Junior, one of the farmers involved in the pilot commented: "The great thing about regenerative agriculture is the simplicity of the approach.

"It’s not a complicated process - it works in harmony with nature whilst providing a commercial benefit for farmers.

"We already use regenerative agricultural practices and have seen a marked improvement in the quality of the soil on our farm. It is a highly effective approach that leads to much better outcomes”.

Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue said: "It is welcome that one of Ireland’s most iconic brands is taking a strong leadership position on farming and the environment.

"I look forward to the roll-out of the programme and continued engagement with Guinness on its progress.”