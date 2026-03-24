Half a million tonnes of grain to be tracked in Frontier's digital upgrade

Frontier Agriculture is scaling up digital grain monitoring across its UK storage network, with around 500,000 tonnes of grain set to be tracked in real time as part of a major infrastructure upgrade.

The rollout, delivered in partnership with agtech firm Javelot, is being expanded to 10 sites following initial trials during the 2025 harvest, marking one of the earliest large-scale deployments of this technology in the UK.

For growers, the move is expected to bring greater confidence over how crops are managed in store, with improved visibility of grain condition and earlier identification of potential issues.

The system captures multiple temperature readings deep within grain bulks, allowing operators to detect trends sooner and maintain quality more effectively — a key concern as pressure grows on consistency and traceability across the supply chain.

The investment also comes at a time when tighter margins and rising energy costs are increasing focus on efficiency across post-harvest operations.

By replacing older monitoring methods, the platform gives teams a clearer, real-time view of stored grain, helping reduce unnecessary energy use and improve decision-making across sites.

David Alliston, group operations and supply chain director at Frontier Agriculture, said the technology is already changing how the business manages grain.

“Digital monitoring gives our teams much better visibility of grain in store, helping us manage quality and energy use more effectively,” he said.

He added that expanding the rollout is a key step in strengthening service across the supply chain.

“Rolling the system out across more of our network is an important step in modernising our operations and ensuring we continue to deliver a reliable service for growers and the food, feed and drink manufacturers we supply.”

As the system is deployed more widely, it will provide a centralised view for operational, trading and quality teams, cutting administrative workload and enabling faster, more informed decisions.

The technology also supports growing industry demands for transparency, with real-time data helping reduce uncertainty for both farmers and end users as grain moves from store to market.

Frontier was among the first UK businesses to adopt Javelot’s monitoring platform, with the initial rollout helping shape its wider deployment strategy.

Javelot, which already monitors more than 25 million tonnes of grain in France, sees the partnership as a key step in expanding its presence in the UK market.

Chief executive Félix Bonduelle said: “Frontier is an ideal partner for us in the UK. Their leadership in grain marketing and strong commitment to sustainability make this collaboration a perfect match for our mission: to make the post-harvest process simpler, more efficient and more responsible by transforming it digitally.”

With digital monitoring now being deployed at scale, the move signals a wider shift towards data-driven grain storage in the UK, as the sector looks to improve efficiency, resilience and supply chain confidence.