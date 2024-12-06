Half of pig farmers will quit sector if farrowing crate ban enacted

Nearly half of indoor pig producers say they would be forced to quit the sector if a farrowing crate ban was pushed through.

The survey, by the National Pig Association (NPA), shows that there is growing pressure to move away from conventional farrowing systems and towards flexible systems.

In these, the sow can be confined for a few days post-farrowing and for short periods through the lactation period for handling purposes, but is otherwise free to move around her pen with her piglets.

But the new survey of pig producers found that nearly half would leave the industry if a transition to these systems happened within the next 5 to 10 years.

The NPA has frequently warned that a farrowing crate ban would trigger a 'mass exodus' from the sector.

Of those who would exit the industry, half believe 10-15 years to be a reasonable timescale, but a third said they would need more than 20 years.

The primary concern over the transition was the capital cost of the transition, with the second biggest concern the lack of guidance on the specification of the new systems.

The NPA said a big driver for change would be the provision of government financial support to make the transition and new legislation forcing producers to move away from conventional crates.

The industry body warned that the indoor pig sector would face 'huge losses' if such a ban were to come into place within 5-10 years.

"The responses to what timeframe producers need shows that, despite the readiness of some, there are many others who need a longer transition period.

"Our survey results show that capital costs are the key concern for those individuals."

The survey was targeted at indoor producers, with none of the respondents having outdoor farrowing.