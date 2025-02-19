Half of UK farmers reconsidering their future, says survey

Half of farmers in the UK are reconsidering their future in the industry due to a rise in financial pressures in the last year, a stark new survey shows.

The survey, by frozen potato firm McCain, reveals that rising energy (35%) and fertiliser costs (32%) are two factors as to why farmers want to quit.

Environmental threats (36%) is also a major concern among the 250-strong farmers who supply the company with potatoes.

Financial pressures are not only affecting farm operations, but are also the primary factor (55%) straining farmers’ mental health.

Over two thirds of growers who supply McCain claim the impacts of climate change have made arable farming less viable.

Just over half (57%) state that it has significantly impacted yields, as well as increased costs due to additional irrigation and drainage (38%).

James Young, vice president of agriculture at McCain GB said: “British potato farmers are facing a myriad of unprecedented challenges from rising input costs to extreme weather events.

"We pride ourselves on the strong partnerships we have built with our 250 growers and are committed to supporting them."

As the largest purchaser of the UK potato crop, McCain has announced a new support equating to an additional £30m investment over the next three years.

This includes adjusting the price per tonne paid for potatoes to reflect the increasing risk of yield variation.

It also sets out a 20% advanced payment of contract value to help with cashflow and support the increased negative working capital farmers are facing

McCain said it was committed to implementing regenerative agricultural practices across 100% of its global potato acreage by the end of 2030.

Mr Young said: "We believe this package bolsters our ongoing collaboration with growers to help ensure the long-term sustainability of British agriculture."