Harbro acquires Almins to drive innovation in livestock nutrition

Scottish feed firm Harbro has expanded its livestock nutrition offering with the acquisition of mineral specialist Almins Ltd, in a move aimed at boosting on-farm performance and innovation.

The feed manufacturer has acquired the family-run business, which has built a strong reputation over 30 years for its expertise in mineral nutrition.

Almins, led by Archie and Julie Leitch, is known for its science-backed rearing and dry cow systems. These have delivered proven productivity gains on farms across the UK and Ireland.

The deal reflects a shared focus on improving animal performance through high-quality nutrition, innovation and practical on-farm advice. It also comes as demand grows for more targeted nutrition to improve efficiency and livestock performance.

Harbro said the acquisition will allow it to expand the Almins product range further, including its specialist manufacturing processes and advanced nutritional technologies.

Customers are expected to benefit, with Harbro clients gaining access to Almins’ products, while Almins customers will be supported by Harbro’s wider nutritional expertise.

Almins will continue to operate as a separate company within the Harbro Group, retaining its brand identity and customer relationships.

Archie Leitch will remain within the business and join the wider Harbro team, providing continuity for existing customers.

Harbro chief executive Chris Baxter said the businesses were well aligned.

“We are delighted to welcome Almins into the Harbro Group. Their technical expertise, innovative approach and strong customer relationships make them an excellent fit for our business,” he said.

“By combining the strengths of both teams, we are excited to accelerate the development of Almins’ unique product technologies and deliver even greater value and results for farmers across the UK and Ireland.”

Mr Leitch said the partnership would allow the business to build on its existing success.

“We are proud of what we have built at Almins and are excited to join forces with Harbro,” he said.

“This partnership allows us to continue supporting our loyal customers while expanding our reach and investing further in the technologies and programmes that deliver real results on farm.”

The deal strengthens Harbro’s position in livestock nutrition as producers look for more efficient, performance-driven feeding strategies.