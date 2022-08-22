Harvest 2022 continues at rapid pace as completion nears

Harvest 2022 has continued at a rapid pace and is nearing completion, with 89% of the country's harvest now complete, AHDB analysis shows.

The five-year average for harvest progress by this point in the season is 52%, the levy organisation explained in its fourth harvest report.

The report is the latest update of the 2022-2023 season, and covers the beginning of harvest up to 16 August 2022.

Winter wheat GB harvest is estimated to be 92% complete, with the majority of crop left to be cut in the North East and Scotland.

Winter oilseed rape (WOSR) harvest is now complete, with the winter barley harvest finished in week ending 9 August (week 5).

Spring barley GB harvest is now 73% complete, and as at 16 August, it was estimated that 79% of the GB oat area had been harvested, AHDB says.

It comes as drought was declared in parts of Eastern and South England following weeks of hot and dry weather.

The UK average rainfall for the first week of August was only 7% of the long-term average, 1.0 mm compared to 13.4 mm.

The South East was the driest region (0.1 mm), whilst Scotland was the wettest (3.8 mm).

The week ending 16 August saw another heat wave, with amber weather warnings for extreme heat issued. Localised thunderstorms and rain were seen across parts of GB.

Olivia Bonser, AHDB analyst, explained the issues facing farmers due to the weather: "Hot grain has continued to be an issue, with many farmers only having to condition grain to reach cool enough temperatures for safe storage, rather than physically dry the grain.

"This has enabled many to save on fuel costs by not running the grain drier. The exception has been where grain has been green/unripe and small amounts have needed to be dried.

"There has been a continued backlog of grain in stores, as haulage issues remain, due to shortages of suitable lorries and drivers."

She added that the risk of combine and crop fires had been a major stressor for farmers this season, with increased attention to blowing out filters for dust at the end of the day.

"Farmers have been combining with water bowsers, and tractors with ploughs positioned close by to act in the event of a crop or combine fire," Ms Bonser said.