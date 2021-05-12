Herbicide bentazone under threat of deregulation, firms warn

A post-emergence herbicide is under threat of deregulation when it is up for reapproval in 2025, a new partnership of manufacturers has warned.

Bentazone, due review for re-approval in 2025, is commonly used by UK growers on beans, peas, linseed, alliums and potatoes.

However, it is highly soluble in water and mobile in soil. As such, bentazone has been detected in both ground and surface water for many years.

Chemical manufacturers BASF, Nufarm and Sharda Cropchem have formed the 'Know the Bentazone Risk' group aimed at promoting sustainable on-farm water stewardship.

In addition to supporting farmers, the group wants to highlight good practice and liaise with external bodies such as the Environmental Agency and water companies.

The new collaboration of firms says the farming industry is 'committed' to reducing the levels of bentazone detected in surface and groundwater sources.

A high risk mapping tool to support cropping decisions and product application is in development, and drip trays have been produced to support farmers this year.

Paul Goddard, value chain manager at BASF, highlighted why it was essential that farmers 'took action' this year.

“Bentazone is one of the few post-emergence herbicides for beans and the only post-em available for some especially challenging weeds in the pea crop, such as black nightshade," he said.

"It is essential that we do everything we can to protect it for the future, including working together as an industry and taking precautions when we apply it on-farm.”

Dick Dyason, technical manager for Nufarm, added that the new group was an 'important example' of how competing firms can 'come together for the greater good'.

"We need to see a rapid reduction in the current levels of contamination in order to safeguard the future of the product," he said.

"This will require a responsible response from advisers and growers who may be called on to accept weeds in their crop rather than apply bentazone in a high-risk area.”