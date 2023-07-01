High path bird flu confirmed in captive birds in West Sussex

Highly pathogenic bird flu has been confirmed in an animal rescue centre specialising in gulls in West Sussex.

Avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed on Frida evening (30 June) at a premises near Angmering, Arun.

A 3km protection zone and a 10 km surveillance zone have been declared around the premises, Defra said.

The scale of outbreaks across the UK and Europe have been unprecedented, with over 340 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021.

Between 30,000 and 50,000 wild birds may have died of bird flu on the UK's Farne Islands, according to the National Trust.

It comes after the virus was confirmed last month in two poultry workers after they came into contact with infected birds.

The two people returning positive tests were known to have recently worked on an infected poultry farm in England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it had not detected evidence of human-to-human transmission.

It added these detections do not change the level of risk to human health, which remains very low to the general population.