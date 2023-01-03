High path bird flu confirmed in poultry on Isle of Man

The Isle of Man government has confirmed a case of bird flu in poultry, as cases of the highly infectious disease continue.

The government's chief veterinary officer said there had been one confirmed case of H5N1 avian influenza in poultry in the Patrick area.

Zones have been put in place around the infected premises to prevent its spread, the government said on 28 December.

A Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Protection Zone - 3km around the infected premises - and a 10km Surveillance Zone have been installed.

Within these zones, a range of restrictions on the movement of poultry and material associated with their keeping apply.

It comes after avian influenza killed more than 130 geese on the north coast of the Isle of Man, in late October.

"The declaration of a Protection Zone and Surveillance Zone imposes legal obligations on keepers in these zones," the chief veterinary officer said.

"The measures that you have to follow are detailed in the declaration, which include housing your poultry and movement restrictions."

In the UK, there have been over 155 confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza since 1 October 2022.

A mandatory poultry housing order is still in place across England.