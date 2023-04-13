High path bird flu confirmed just days before end of housing order

Two cases of highly pathogenic bird flu have been confirmed in England and Wales, just days before the end of the UK's mandatory poultry housing order.

Avian influenza of the H5N1 subtype was confirmed by the government on Thursday evening (13 April) at a farm near Leven, East Yorkshire.

The disease was also discovered on a free range egg farm near Newtown, Powys, the Welsh government said.

It follows Defra and the devolved governments announcing earlier this week that the mandatory housing order will end on 18 April.

The strict measure was introduced in November 2022 as one of a range of measures to stop the spread of avian influenza.

The UK has seen more than 330 bird flu cases confirmed and four million birds culled over the past year.

But the new cases in Powys and East Yorkshire will likely raise concern over the ongoing outbreak, which has been the worst and longest the UK has ever seen.

Defra said: "Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry on 13 April 2023 at a premises near Leven, East Riding of Yorkshire.

"A 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around the premises."

The Welsh government said: "Avian Influenza has been confirmed at a premises near Newtown, Powys on 13 April 2023."