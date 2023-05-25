High-path bird flu confirmed on poultry farm in North Lincs

Highly pathogenic bird flu has been confirmed on a poultry farm in North Lincolnshire, just days after two workers tested positive for the virus.

Avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed on Wednesday evening (24 May) at a farm near Scunthorpe, Defra said.

A 3km protection zone and a 10 km surveillance zone have been declared around the premises.

Before the latest case, avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry on 18 May, near Uckfield, East Sussex.

The scale of outbreaks across the UK and Europe have been unprecedented, with over 340 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021.

And between 30,000 and 50,000 wild birds may have died of bird flu on the UK's Farne Islands, according to the National Trust.

It comes after the virus was recently confirmed in two poultry workers after they came into contact with infected birds.

The two people returning positive tests were known to have recently worked on an infected poultry farm in England.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it had not detected evidence of human-to-human transmission.

It added these detections do not change the level of risk to human health, which remains very low to the general population.

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor at UKHSA, said: "Current evidence suggests that the avian influenza viruses we’re seeing circulating in birds around the world do not spread easily to people.

"However, we know already that the virus can spread to people following close contact with infected birds and this is why, through screening programmes like this one, we are monitoring people who have been exposed to learn more about this risk.

"It remains critical that people avoid touching sick or dead birds, and that they follow Defra advice about reporting."