High production costs have impacted farmers' mental health, NFU warns

Over two-thirds of farmers have blamed spiralling input costs – the cost of energy, fuel and fertiliser – for having a negative impact on their mental health.

A new survey by the NFU has warned that soaring costs of production, as a result of the global turmoil of the past 18 months, has had a health impact on farmers.

Well over half (61%) of farmers said that unfairness in the supply chain has also had a negative mental health impact.

And almost 50% said rural crime is affecting their wellbeing, which is evidenced by the rising number of tractor GPS thefts seen in recent weeks.

The NFU has published the data ahead of a parliamentary event convened to kickstart the conversation about making farmers' mental health a priority.

At the event, MPs will have the opportunity to speak to farming charities and hear from farmers about their own mental health experiences.

Responding to the survey results, NFU vice president David Exwood said the nation's food producers were facing 'incredibly challenging pressures'.

“Our survey pinpoints some of the root causes affecting rural mental health – economic and political uncertainty," he warned.

"We are calling on government to continue taking steps to address these issues to reduce the stress farmers are facing."

The survey's results are backed up by a recent report from the EFRA Select Committee which called for greater joined-up rural mental health planning and action from government.

EFRA's study said relative poverty in rural areas can exacerbate poor mental wellbeing, and that rural workers, including farmers, faced "particular stresses".

These included unpredictable weather and animal health crises, as well as uncertain government policies which can affect farmers' incomes and their mental health.

Mr Exwood said the NFU agreed with EFRA's findings, adding: “While we are starting to see a culture change within our sector, there are still too many farmers simply ignoring the signs and struggling on in silence.

"I hope today’s event shows there is support out there as we mark the start of an important conversation.”

What does the NFU's survey show?

The survey of 650 of the union's members outlines some of the key issues negatively impacting farmers’ mental health:

• 68% consider input to have had a negative impact

• 61% consider market volatility to have had a negative impact

• 61% consider fairness in the supply chain to have had a negative impact

• 51% consider weather to have had a negative impact

• 48% consider rural crime to have had a negative impact