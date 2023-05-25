Higher payment rates for Welsh farmers seeking to create woodland

Higher payment rates have been announced for Welsh farmers and landowners seeking to create new woodland.

Payment rates will be uplifted to pay 100% of 2023’s actual costs, the Welsh government has confirmed.

It is part of Wales' drive to plant 86 million trees by the end of the decade to combat climate climate.

There are two types of grant available - Small Grants Woodland Creation Scheme supports farmers to plant areas up to two hectares.

And Woodland Creation Grants providers support for farmers to plant larger areas of woodland.

Earlier this year, the government spoke to the sector to better understand blockers to woodland creation, with payment rates raised as an issue.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “We listened and are very pleased to confirm a substantial uplift today - we will now keep the rates under review, particularly while inflation remains high.

"We are in a climate emergency and trees are our lifeline, by planting trees it removes greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere through carbon storage."

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Rural Affairs, added that the government wanted to work with farmers on the principle of ‘the right tree in the right place’.

“Planting trees can also become an asset over time – such as by providing shelter for livestock or income from the timber," she said.

“Funding is available now and the higher rates should make it a more attractive proposition to farmers.

“We would encourage farmers throughout Wales to take advantage of the support now both in terms of funding and guidance."