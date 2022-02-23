Highly-pathogenic bird flu outbreak in Tyne and Wear

A new case of highly-pathogenic bird flu has been recorded in captive birds in Tyne and Wear, the government has confirmed.

Bird flu of the H5N1 subtype was confirmed on Wednesday (23 February) in commercial non-poultry birds at premises near Blaydon, Gateshead.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises, Defra explained.

The department confirmed that all birds on the infected premises would be humanely culled.

The autumn and winter of 2021/2022 has seen an unprecedented incursion of avian influenza into the UK and Europe.

In England alone, there has been 80 cases of avian influenza H5N1 confirmed.

Earlier this week, Wales recorded cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza on two separate commercial premises in Powys.