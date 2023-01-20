Hill farmer calls out Welsh government over dog attacks on sheep

Celebrity hill farmer Gareth Wyn Jones has again called on the Welsh government to explain why Wales has much higher levels of attacks on sheep than other parts of the UK.

In June last year, the North Wales farmer along with 106 others wrote to Wales' rural affairs minister, Lesley Griffiths.

Their letter pointed out that police data showed that the number of dogs being shot by farmers in North Wales was three times higher than in similar parts of England.

And data from insurer NFU Mutual released last year showed that Welsh sheep farmers are suffering four times more sheep attacks than their Scottish counterparts.

However, Mr Wyn Jones says that, even though the letter was covered in the national press, Ms Griffiths has not yet replied to the farmers.

“This is an ongoing animal welfare crisis where Wales is bottom of the league table,” said Mr Wyn Jones.

“If the minister does not trust the NFU Mutual or police data then she should commission her own research. I feel this personally as this month my cousin’s farm near Tregarth has had four separate attacks on pregnant ewes.

"It is time for Cardiff to wake up to what is going on in sheep farms the length and breadth of this nation.”

In their letter the farmers pointed out that Wales is the only country in the UK which has banned the training of dogs with electronic collars.

Several scientific papers have found that they are uniquely effective in teaching even escaped dogs to be wary of approaching sheep.

Supporters say such training is vital as in 89% cases of attacks of livestock in North Wales, the dog was unaccompanied.

In an answer to a question from a Member of the Senedd, Lesley Griffiths said that it is “not possible to make direct comparisons” between areas of the UK because of “differences in sheep and human demographics.”

Yet the data shows that the cost of dog attacks is three times more per sheep in Wales than in Scotland.